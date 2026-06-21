Illinois Woman Injured in Boating Mishap at Lake of the Ozarks

An outing on the water at Lake of the Ozarks comes to an end with a trip to the emergency room for an Illinois woman.

The highway patrol says it happened late Saturday afternoon at the 20 mile mark of the main channel in Camden County when a boat operated by a 52-year-old man from Byron, Illinois, hit a large wake causing his occupant, a 56-year-old woman also from Byron, to impact the vessel.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Neither the woman or the man was wearing a safety device at the time.