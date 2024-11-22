Lake Area Chamber Says “2024 Another Good Year” For The Lake Region

Another year is just about in the archives and it was a good year at Lake of the Ozarks.

That’s according to Lake Area Chamber Executive Director Morgan Crainshaw who took a moment in her report this week on KRMS to recap the chamber’s recognitions from the recent annual membership get together.

“The Nonprofit of the Year went to The Changing Table Small Business of the Year, Flat Branch Home Loans, Medium Business of the Year, US Disaster Restoration, Large or Corporate Business of the Year, Central Bank, Young Professional of the Year Justin Eve, and then Distinguished Citizen of the Year went to Stephanie Danger.”

Crainshaw also says the chamber remains busy not only preparing for the holidays but planning its next membership field trip. That next field trip, according to Crainshaw, will be up to the state capital in February or March.

More details about the field trip should appear soon on the chamber’s website.