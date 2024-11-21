Richland Woman Wanted on Felony Warrants Allegedly Cuts Off GPS Device

A 33-year-old woman from Richland wanted on failure to appear warrants on charges of burglary, forgery and driving revoked now finds herself in jail without bond after being arrested for allegedly cutting off her GPS monitoring device.

The probable cause statement reports that a Camden County deputy responded to the 400-block of Elmgrove Church Road where her GPS device was located after it was pinged.

There was no answer at the door but the deputy could hear the GPS sounding and then made entry before locating Jenna Becker and an unnamed individual both under a pile of clothing. The damaged GPS was also located in a different room.

Becker, who claimed the GPS was hurting her ankle, was cuffed and taken to the Camden County Jail and is now also charged with tampering with the GPS unit.