Scam & Robo Calls Hit Higher Than Usual Numbers For 2024

You think you’re getting more spam and robocalls calls than usual this year…?

If so, you are probably in good company according to a survey by WhistelOut which reports over two-thirds of Americans are reporting more of the calls this year compared to 2023.

In Missouri alone, there are more than 1-billion robocalls, or 169 per person, received every year.

Tips to combat robocalls include ignoring or blocking spam callers, avowing giving personal information to unknown callers, sign up to be on the Do Not Call Registry and file an F-T-C report if you’ve been defrauded.

A number of scam calls have been occurring across the Lake Area since the start of the year, many included scammers calling from numbers connected to the area Sheriff’s offices.

They state that you must pay them money or you’ll be arrested, which law enforcement have stated would NEVER happen.

They are recommending if you get one of these calls to simply hang up and report it to your area law enforcement agency.