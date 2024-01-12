Lake Area Chambers Discuss Upcoming 2024 Legislation That Could Affect Business At The Lake

Lake area chambers of commerce and other tourism-based organizations get together this past week to take a look into the legislative crystal ball at the different issues expected to affect business at Lake of the Ozarks.

“We brought all of our board members together, along with our local elected officials and aldermen. We had lots of state representatives, a few senators, and senator representatives in attendance. Just kind of sharing highlights and updates and what to expect with the with this incoming year.”

Camdenton Area Chamber Director K.C. Cloke also says, in addition to the legislative reception, the new year is off to a quick start with the annual Home Business and Lake Living Expo, set for February 23-24 at the Regalia, next up on the agenda.

The chamber’s also in the process of starting to plan for Dogwood Festival in April and the Airshow later this year in September.