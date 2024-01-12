Camden County Assessor Ready To Help Seniors Implement Approved Tax Freezes

County assessors around the lake area where Senate Bill-190 was adopted are doing their parts to freeze the property taxes of senior citizens.

Camden County Assessor Marty McGuire is reminding residents of the qualifications to be eligible for the tax freeze.

Those requirements include being at least 62-years-old, being up-to-date on property taxes and your primary residence being located within the county.

The Camden County Commission, in early September, voted to adopt the ordinance after Governor Mike Parson signed into law S-B-190 which was approved by the state legislature.

SB-190 seemed to raise several questions largely leaving how and whether or not to adopt the law up to each individual county around the state.

McGuire also says anyone needing help in applying for the tax freeze can come into his office in person to get all the help needed.