Lake Area Chambers Team Up For Joint Events

Strength in numbers…it could be a new theme for the Lake Area, Camdenton and Lake West chambers of commerce which all came together Wednesday night in Osage Beach for the annual joint networking social.

Lake Area Chamber Director Morgan Crainshaw says, with everything else going on, it was a great turnout with at least 80 people signing in for the event at the Sanctuary.

“And that’s just of the people that signed in. And we know there were a lot more people that made it into a side entrance that never made it over to like our check-in table. So, yeah, that’s a great turnout.”

The three chambers will next tea m up on Friday, August 2nd, for a joints eggs and issues breakfast taking place at Willmore Lodge.