Life Saving Efforts Recognized in Osage Beach

Just another day on the job for some Osage Beach first responders means another chance to live for a heart attack victim in Osage Beach.

A social media post by the Osage Beach Fire District detailed the sequence of events which started just before 6:00 on the morning of June 15th with a medical call to the Ledges Condo Complex…a 62-year-old man was not breathing and the dispatcher was instructing the caller on CPR.

Captain Brad Smith and Firefighters Matt Marra and Josh Johnson along with Osage Beach police arrived and began assisting efforts which included continued CPR, establishing an airway and using an A-E-D machine to restore heart rhythm.

Just this week, the heroes in action were re-united at the city’s board of aldermen meeting with the victim who’s expected to make a full recovery and his family.

Putting it into perspective…statistics show only about 6% of out-of-hospital cardiac victims survive.