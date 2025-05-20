Lake Area Damage Following Severe Storms on Monday

Cleanup is underway after severe storms caused significant damage across parts of Benton County.

Around 7pm Monday night, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Warsaw, Truman Lake and Lincoln areas.

Following the storm, reports came in of numerous trees and powerlines down across the region with some of the roadways blocked by debris.

KRMS listeners also took to Facebook to share photos and reports of damage to area homes, businesses and RV parks, including the Truman Lake Park where some campers were flipped onto their sides.

Other harder hit areas include Racket, Grand River Resort, Bent Tree & the Teal Bend areas.

In Morgan County, in the Versailles area, multiple trees and power lines were also reported down along with heavy damage to a machine shop. There was also a report of a house fire that was caused by a lightning strike.

And, as of 7:30 this morning, there were still more than 4,700 without power in Benton County, almost 2,000 in St. Clair County and about 800 in Henry County. All three were in the direct path of the storm that resulted in tornado warnings being posted based on radar-confirmed rotation.

(Photo courtesy of Bethany)