Lake Area Establishments & Community Organizations Gear Up For Bikefest

Little rest for the weary at Lake of the Ozarks which will, no doubt, be considerably louder by the time this week comes to an end with more than 100,000 bike riders and others starting to roll into the area for this year’s BikeFest.

Among those getting ready for next Friday, the 12th, are the American Legion post and the Lake West Chamber

“We have a breakfast starting at 9:00 and then we have a lunch and we do have dinner that day and that’s on Friday and they’re going to have some great meals out there. Then we also like, so we have our Veterans Memorial Ride which kicks off at 10:30 and that is a law enforcement escorted ride.”

Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman also says they are hoping for at least 250 bikes to be part of the veterans memorial ride.

More details about the 19th annual BikeFest can be found on the BikeFest website.