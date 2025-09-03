Preliminary Numbers In For HWP’s Holiday Counting Period – 5 Fatal Crashes And 1 Drowning

The highway patrol reports that five people died in traffic crashes and one person drowned during the counting period for this past weekend’s Labor Day Holiday.

Preliminary numbers from the patrol also indicate that 104 others were injured in 222 traffic crashes with 100 arrested for DWI and 14 for drug offenses.

On the water, there was one drowning which happened at Lake of the Ozarks to go along with three boating accidents, four others injured and nine arrested for boating while intoxicated.