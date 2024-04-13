Lake Area Fire Districts Remain Busy Battling Natural Cover Fires

Natural cover fires continue to be a problem and will continue to be into early this next week in the lake area.

On Friday, Morgan County Emergency Management reported that several departments were called out to take care of some large fires. One of them, along Bluff Drive off Cuptree Drive and Highway-135, burnt an estimated 360 acres.

A combination of low humidity levels and gusty winds will continue to make any open burning a risky venture until at least Monday night and Tuesday when rain chances are back in the lake area forecast.