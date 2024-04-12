MO Attorney General Speaks Out About Morgan County Court Case

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office responds to the Western District Court of Appeals which rejected a claim that the trial court abused its discretion in refusing to strike the entire jury panel in the case against Harvey Oscar Pendleton in Morgan County.

“As a prosecutor and now as Attorney General, I am committed to public safety and fulfilling our proper role in the criminal justice system. So I’m always going to work to protect Missourians, which includes defending the convictions of dangerous criminals. So 100% of felony appeals come to this office, and I am proud of the tireless efforts my criminal appeals unit puts into these cases.”

Pendleton was convicted by a jury in August-2022 on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy against a 13-year-old dating back to September-2021.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each count with the sentences to be served concurrently.