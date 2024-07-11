Lake Area Firefighter Shot While Helping Fight House Fire

A firefighter from the Southwest Camden County Fire District is fortunate that a little bit of luck was on his side when he was shot while at the scene of a house fire.

Personnel from the Southwest, Mid-County, Tunas and Northwest districts responded shortly before 9:30 Monday night to the residence on A-B Church Road after a report of an explosion in the basement of the home.

While working on saving a majority of the house, one of the firefighters was hit in the shoulder area when a loaded firearm inside the home discharged…he was treated on the scene and released.

Occupants of the home were able to get out safely and there were no other injuries reported. The effort to extinguish the blaze was hampered and one tanker damaged by high water in the area.