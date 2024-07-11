Law Enforcement Ditched by High-Speed Motorcyclist in Camden County

Social media was abuzz Wednesday night after hearing reports of a high-speed motorcycle pursuit that started in Camden County, went down toward Lebanon in Laclede County and then returned to Camden County before the motorcycle and its operator disappeared.

Sergeant Scott Hines confirms the pursuit and says it happened after an attempted traffic stop for careless and imprudent driving and speeding. The motorcycle is described as a 90’s model sport bike.

The driver was able to ditch law enforcement somewhere near Tuscany Road along North-5.

Hines also says that anyone who has information about the bike and/or its rider can feel free to call the sheriff’s office with the information.