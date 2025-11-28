Lake Area Jails Holding Over 300 Inmates At This Time

Lake area jails continue to be busy places with a combined 312 inmates reported as being locked up in the confines of Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties.

Of that total, as of Thanksgiving Day, more than half…158…were being held without bond on various charges.

In Camden County…four people are being held on sex-related charges, 22 on drug-related charges and four on murder charges.

In Miller County…two people are being held on sex-related charges, 11 on drug-related charges and one on a murder charge.

In Morgan County…25 people are being held on sex-related charges, 48 on drug-related charges and three are accused of murder.

And in Benton County…three inmates are being held on sex-related charges, four on drug-related charges and seven on murder charges.

And, of course, all inmates are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.