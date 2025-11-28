Dates Released For Visits With Santa And Mrs. Claus In Osage Beach

It’s that time of the year again when lake area youngsters will have several chances to visit with and let Santa and Misses Claus know what’s on their wish lists.

“We have Tuesdays, December 2nd, 9th and 16th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and 2:00 Saturdays scheduled December 6th and 20th from noon to 4:00 PM,” says Osage Beach Parks Director Eric Gregory.

He also says the city, once again, is reserving a spot at city hall on those nights to help make some of that holiday magic happen.

Hot chocolate and photo-ops with Santa will all be a part of the fun.

