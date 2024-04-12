fbpx

Lake Area Preparing For Upcoming Fishing Tournaments Ahead Of Summer Fun

We may still be a month and a half away from Memorial Day weekend, but this weekend and next are expected to be pretty busy especially on the water with the Ozark Mountain Team Trail and Anglers-In-Action fishing tournaments.

That’s according to lake area professional fishing guide Jack Uxa.

“Both of these should have about 200 boats or so….they’re going to be big deals. And it’s a good time to have a bass tournament, because the water has warmed up.”

Following this weekend, the fish will have a few days to recover before next weekend when thousands more hit the water for the Springtime Big Bass Bash.

The top prize will be $100-thousand to the amateur who brings in the single biggest bass of the weekend.

Reporter Mike Anthony