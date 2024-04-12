American Pickers Planning A Return Trip To The Show Me State

We’ve all heard the saying about one man’s junk being another man’s treasure.

That saying might especially prove to be true if these two guys are coming your way.

Mike and Frank, from American Pickers on the History Channel, are teaming up with Danielle to plan a return trip to Missouri in June.

The production is reaching out to collectors in the lake area and beyond who might be willing to take some of their money.

The more unique or unusual the item, the more they are interested in making you part of the show.

More information is available on the pickers’ website.

KRMS will also pass along any updates on when the pickers will make their way to Missouri.

Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out to us by phone at (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

Be sure to include full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of the collection.

Also, please note that the Pickers only pick private collections, so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.