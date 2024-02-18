Lake Area Youngster Recognized for Heroic Actions

A lake area youngster is being hailed for her quick thinking and reaction during a medical emergency which just may have saved the life of her brother.

NEWS-02-17-2024 GFD RECOGNITION

Incoming Gravois Fire Chief Dustin Hancock also told KRMS News that a special awards ceremony was recently held to recognize the actions of Rebecca Lear during the emergency involving her brother, Truman, which happened just a couple days before Christmas.

Presenters for the awards included representatives from the Gravois Fire District, Laurie Police Chief Mike Nienhuis and Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean.