Lake Area Youngster Recognized for Heroic Actions

A lake area youngster is being hailed for her quick thinking and reaction during a medical emergency which just may have saved the life of her brother.

Incoming Gravois Fire Chief Dustin Hancock also told KRMS News that a special awards ceremony was recently held to recognize the actions of Rebecca Lear during the emergency involving her brother, Truman, which happened just a couple days before Christmas.

Presenters for the awards included representatives from the Gravois Fire District, Laurie Police Chief Mike Nienhuis and Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean.

Reporter Mike Anthony