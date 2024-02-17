Osage Beach Search & Rescue Still Looking For More Volunteers

Following up on a story from earlier this week on KRMS, the Osage Beach Search and Rescue unit continues looking for volunteers who want to make a difference.

“Our primary purpose is to help and aid fire departments and police departments in looking for lost individuals,” says Search and Rescue spokesperson Karen Hoffman, who also says being part of the unit is not for everybody, “Somebody that doesn’t mind getting up in the middle of the night. Generally, that’s when we get our calls. Someone that’s dedicated. We train a couple hours a week, every week. We like to see someone that can give us at least 50% of that. If you have a dog, we like to see you every week because there’s a lot of training that goes into a dog.”

Volunteers are needed in the areas of operating drones, operations and mapping, ground searchers and canine handlers, and need to be at least 18-years-old, possess a valid driver’s license and complete training and an exam.

More information about the search and rescue unit is available through the Osage Beach Fire District.