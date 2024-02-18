Lake Area Teenager Killed in Accident, Three Others Injured

UPDATE: School of the Osage has sent out a communication identifying the student who was killed and indicating that the other three injured are also students within the district. The district also says, if needed, counseling will be available in the coming days as the district deals with the tragedy.

A lake area teenager is dead and three others injured…two seriously…following a one-car accident shortly before 10:00 Friday night on eastbound River Road near the Osage River Bridge in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the car driven by the 16-year-old boy ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.

The 16-year-old, from Brumley, was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead a short time later at Lake Regional.

Two passengers, another 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old both from Lake Ozark, were seriously hurt while a 15-year-old girl from Eldon escaped with minor injuries.

All three of the passengers were also taken to Lake Regional.