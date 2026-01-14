Lake of the Ozarks Bass Fishing Legend Dion Hibdon Passes Away

The lake area has lost a bass fishing legend with the announcement of the passing of Dion Hibdon.

Hibdon, just one of five who had Forrest Wood Cup and Bassmaster Classic titles to his credit and was a recent guest on the KRMS Outdoors Show, passed on Monday after a period of declining health.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media following Hibdon’s death.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. this Sunday, January 18th, at the Stover Community Center with a dinner to follow. Memorial contributions are suggested to Amy Hibdon to establish a fund to promote youth fishing and outdoor activities for children.

Arrangements under the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles.

Hibdon was 58.

(Picture from Major League Fishing’s Facebook page)