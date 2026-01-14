Work Underway, Osage Nation Closer to Opening its Doors in Lake Ozark

The Osage Nation is getting closer to opening its doors at Lake of the Ozarks.

That’s according to the Osage Casino at the Lake of the Ozarks social media page on Facebook which says the Nation is excited about the momentum building and the progress underway toward the future cultural center.

Work has already started on the center which will put Osage history, culture and living traditions on display for all to see and learn about.

The Osage Nation Cultural Center will be located in an area of the big parking lot owned by Reece near Bagnell Dam. It’s expected to be open sometime this Spring or Summer.

As for the future Osage Nation Casino in Lake Ozark, it remains in Bureau of Indian Affairs regulatory process before it can be officially approved.