MO AG’s Office and MO ACLU Respond to Sex Change Ban Upheld by MO Supreme Court

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is calling the State Supreme Court’s decision to unanimously uphold the SAFE Act a landmark victory.

The SAFE Act is Missouri’s law that bans Medicaid from funding sex-change procedures and gender transition procedures for children.

Hanaway also says the “win sends a clear message that the state will always protect children from dangerous, untested and experimental procedures.”

The ACLU of Missouri also issued a statement on the court’s decision calling the ruling discriminatory and unconstitutional which denies transgenders access to medically necessary treatments that remain available to non-transgenders.

While the AG’s office says it will continue to work in support of the court’s ruling, the ACLU says it will continue to explore every legal avenue to protect the rights and health of transgenders in Missouri.

A link with the Missouri Supreme Court’s decision can be found on the KRMS News website.

Supreme Court of Missouri’s decision in case number SC100933