Lake of the Ozarks Casino Vote Put on the November Ballot

A measure, effectively, creating a path for a casino to land at Lake of the Ozarks, will appear on the November General ballot, after all.

That was the finding, today, by Honorable Judge Daniel Green in Cole County, ruling that 2,085 additional signatures in the second-congressional district, originally rejected by the Secretary of State’s office, are valid.

The result satisfies a requirement that Osage River Gaming collected enough valid signatures in six of the eight congressional districts to get the issue on the ballot.

John Hancock from Osage River Gaming says, with the petition now advancing,

there’s still some work to do.

As written, voter approval in November would create a 14th statewide casino license to be issued for along the Osage River at Lake of the Ozarks.