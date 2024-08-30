MODOT Starting Annual Bridge Inspections Statewide – Expect Some Delays

Motorists across the lake area and statewide could soon be running into some delays when it comes to getting across various bridges.

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says it’s time for routine inspections to be done which could result in major impacts on travel.

“We are responsible for maintaining little over 10,000 bridges statewide and we have to inspect those on a biannual every other year.”

No timeframe was given for this round of bridge inspections to be wrapped up.