Two Arrested On Outstanding Warrants In The Lake Area

Two people wanted on warrants for not showing up to court are taken into custody in separate traffic stops in Camden County on Thursday by the highway patrol.

The first happened shortly before 2:00 in the morning when 32-year-old Stesha Abmeyer, of Desoto, was picked up on misdemeanor warrants out of Phelps County.

The second happened just before 4:00 in the afternoon when 60-year-old Christine Williams, of Prairie DuChen, Wisconsin, was picked up on a warrant out of Osage Beach.

Both were taken to the Camden County Jail and have been released after posting bond.