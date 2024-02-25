Lake Ozark BOA Meeting Includes Assigning Boren As “Acting Chief” While Search Continues

When the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen gets together on Tuesday, one of the main topics is expected to be adding “interim police chief” to the list of duties by Lieutenant James Boren.

Boren was named as “acting chief” earlier this past week assuming the duties following the final day in the office by retiring Chief Jeff Christiansen who announced his plans earlier this year.

Administrator Harrison Fry says, in the meantime, an official search has begun to find a permanent replacement for Christiansen.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday in city hall, begins at 5:30.