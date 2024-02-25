Bill Could Allow LOTO To Establish Cultural Arts Districts

A Senate Bill has been introduced in the Missouri General Assembly which would add counties at the Lake of the Ozarks to a list of other authorized counties that can establish a theater, cultural arts and entertainment district.

Under current law, only certain counties around the state have that authority.

The bill is sponsored by 6th District Senator Mike Bernskoetter who represents Camden, Miller, Morgan, Moniteau and Cole counties.

The bill was read for the first time on Wednesday of this past week.