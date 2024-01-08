Lake Ozark BOA Meeting Set For Tuesday Afternoon

The first meeting of the new year for the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen will have several items appearing on the published agenda.

Among those items, the board will consider: changes to the police department’s operational policies, a rezoning request by Lakefront Apartments for about seven acres, a water extension project for Overlook Road, and a milling and paving project for a portion of Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, on Tuesday, will begin at 5:30 in city hall.