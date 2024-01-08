LOCLG Names Steven Dust As New Executive Director

The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments has a new executive director.

Steven Dust was named the next Executive Director of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments (LOCLG) during a recent meeting of that organization’s board of directors. Dust assumed his new duties January 2, 2024.

Board Chair and Laclede County Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst made the announcement on behalf of the Board. “We’re glad to welcome Steve to the leadership of LOCLG. His experience in strategy, change management, local government, and public policy will strengthen the organization and our service to member local governments,” said Commissioner Angst.

Dust brings over 45 years of leadership experience in economic development, utilities, construction and real estate development and redevelopment to the new role. He is a former mayor, and has held numerous volunteer positions at the national, state, and local levels of government, industry, and non-profit organizations. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Services Administration from the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, Missouri and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa. He moved to the Lake as a full-time resident in 2020 following a long period as a part time resident. Most recently, he was CEO of a private foundation focused on funding value-added job creation and investment, Central Business District revitalization, educational facilities and programs, and workforce housing development.

“I’m excited by this new role – building the capabilities of our Council of Local Governments. LOCLG delivers important services to its member-local governments while advocating for the region in many State and Federal agencies as well as the legislature and Congress. My career has focused on building organizations and guiding them through change, and this one is extra special since LOCLG works for our members to further improve the quality of life and business climate of the Lake,” concluded Dust.

Serving the four-county area Camden, Laclede, Miller, and Morgan Counties, the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments was established to help cities and counties grow and thrive by delivering comprehensive and technical development planning and data, and access funding opportunities for all types of infrastructure, transportation, public safety, economic development, water and wastewater facilities, and environmental stewardship. It also administers a revolving loan fund to assist growing small businesses. LOCLG is one of 19 similar organizations across Missouri.

LOCLG offices are centrally located in Camdenton. For more information, consult www.LOCLG.org or call 573-346-5692.