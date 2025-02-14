Missouri Senate Looking At The “Treatment Of Summary Statements” This Week

Senate Bill 22 would create new provisions relating to the treatment of summary statements prepared by the Missouri General Assembly for ballot measures.

Senator Rick Brattin of Harrisonville is the sponsor.

He says this bill would create new provisions relating to the treatment of summary statements prepared by the Missouri General Assembly for ballot measures…

“If challenged, the court could render that silent language is insufficient to describe said initiative petition, or ballot language or measure.”

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Sen. Maggie Nurrenbern of Kansas City told the sponsor parts of his proposal could be helpful…

“But, I think everybody was in agreement, that is actually a really good measure. That actually expanding it would probably actually add to some clarity, in what we are asking of voters.”

Following lengthy discussion, Senate Bill 22 returns to the Informal Calendar for future consideration.

Missouri senators have now completed the first third of the 2025 regular legislative session.

Session will end in May.