Lake Ozark Looking At Finalizing Details On Teen Curfew Plans

A curfew could soon be coming to the Bagnell Dam Strip for those 18-years-old or younger.

Lake Ozark city officials say the proposed curfew would prohibit unaccompanied minors from being on the Strip between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The reason for the curfew has to do with an increase seen in minors using fake IDs, participation in underage drinking, and other troubles, which prompted the decision to implement the curfew.

If caught without a parent or guardian, Lake Ozark police could order an unaccompanied minor to leave the area, contact their parents or issue a municipal citation.

Additionally, business owners or any employees who knowingly allow a minor to remain on the premises could face a fine of up to $500.

A second reading of the proposal is expected to take place at the July 28th Board of Aldermen meeting.