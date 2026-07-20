Well, an incredible sundown, the national scene in sports.

It started off Sunday morning with the Open Championship from Royal Brookdale in England.

Ryan Fox, the 39 year old from New Zealand winning his first major championship.

In turn, his first Clara Jug as he gets it done birdies the 72nd hole to win by one stroke over Cameron Young.

Young had posted the nine_a couple of hours before he went low to give himself a chance.

But Fox rallies with that late birdie to get it done.

The likes of Sam Burns, world number one Scotty Scheffler, the hometown favorite, Tommy Fleetwood unable to deliver, No one to take the tournament and run with it, but Ryan Fox did.

The season’s final major goes to the Kiwi.