Nine Counties Including Morgan Included In Disaster Request For Flash Flooding

Governor Mike Kehoe’s office has announced that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in nine counties in response to historic flash flooding and severe storms July 9-11.

Kehoe says the joint damage assessments verify damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in support of a request for a federal disaster declaration and the likelihood of federal assistance.

Included in the request for damage assessments are Morgan, Bollinger, Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, Ripley, Washington, and Wayne counties. Additional counties could be added as local officials continue to document damage.

Joint damage assessment teams are made up of representatives from FEMA, SEMA and local emergency management officials.

The assessments will begin on Tuesday with six teams verifying documented damage in the different counties.