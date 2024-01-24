fbpx

Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

 

Lake Regional & Camden EMA Conduct Tabletop “Worse Case” Scenario For Large Events

Wednesday, January 24th, 2024

Lake Regional Health System and the Camden County Emergency Management Agency teamed up, Tuesday, to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

A tabletop exercise was conducted to focus on what would need to be done to handle an unexpected patient surge during a large special event here at the lake.

E-M-A Director Samantha Henley says the drill gave the E-M-A and those who participated a chance to focus on the cooperation that would be needed among first-responders, the hospital staff and others should such an emergency occur.

Also participating were representatives from local and state agencies along with other organizations.

Reporter Mike Anthony