Lake Regional & Camden EMA Conduct Tabletop “Worse Case” Scenario For Large Events

Lake Regional Health System and the Camden County Emergency Management Agency teamed up, Tuesday, to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

A tabletop exercise was conducted to focus on what would need to be done to handle an unexpected patient surge during a large special event here at the lake.

E-M-A Director Samantha Henley says the drill gave the E-M-A and those who participated a chance to focus on the cooperation that would be needed among first-responders, the hospital staff and others should such an emergency occur.

Also participating were representatives from local and state agencies along with other organizations.