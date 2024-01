The April Municipal election has been finalized in the City of Lake Ozark and there will be three contested races appearing on the ballot.

In Ward-1…Incumbent Patricia Thompson faces a challenge from William Dees.

In Ward-2…Johnnie Franzeskos and Randy Gardner are running for the seat.

And in Ward-3…Incumbent David Ridgely is running against Dawn Hentz.

Municipal elections in the lake area and statewide are set for Tuesday, April 2nd.