Lake Regional Receives Award Of Distinction For Hospice Care

Another lofty honor for the Lake Regional Health System…

The Lake Regional Hospice program once again has earned national recognition for its patient satisfaction scores.

That’s according to WellSky, a consulting company that researches national best practices for home care agencies.

The Award of Distinction recognition was awarded to Lake Regional Hospice based on achieving scores higher than 75% of all programs in WellSky’s national database.

Courtney Hulett, Director of Post-Acute Care for Lake Regional, says the best part about the award is that it’s based on patient feedback provided during a difficult time for all involved.

***More info:

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Lake Regional Hospice has again earned national recognition for achieving superior patient satisfaction scores. WellSky, a consulting company that researches national best practices for home care agencies, has awarded Lake Regional Hospice an Award of Distinction for achieving patient satisfaction scores higher than 75% of all hospice programs in WellSky’s national database.

“The best part about this award is that it is based on patient feedback,” said Courtney Hulett, P.T., director of Post-Acute Care. “Our hospice team guides patients and their families through a difficult but also meaningful time, and to have patients place us in the Top 25% of hospice programs nationwide is a true honor for the compassionate people we have on our team.”

The multidisciplinary hospice team includes social workers, chaplains, nurses, CNAs, intake registrars and clinical documentation specialists, all of whom receive support from the wider Lake Regional team.

“It takes every team member bringing their best to ensure our patients receive exceptional care,” Hulett said.

Lake Regional Hospice provides what the majority of Americans say they want at the end of life — the chance to spend their time at home, with support for them and their family members. Lake Regional Hospice serves Camden, Miller and portions of Morgan counties and is expanding now to Laclede and Pulaski counties. Learn more at lakeregional.com/Hospice.

###

CAPTION:

Lake Regional Home Health, Hospice and Chronic Care Management team members work together to meet patients where they are with comprehensive care and support.