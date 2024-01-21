Man & Woman From Barnett Face Child Sex Charges In Morgan County

A 45-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from Barnett, are facing felony charges in connection to a sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

The probable cause statement filed in the Morgan County Courthouse alleges that Shane Anderson, at least once, touched the victim inappropriately with skin to skin contact and, on another occasion, touched the victim’s private parts over the blankets, which had been covering her.

He’s charged with two counts of third-degree child molestation.

Also taken into custody was 42-year-old Lisa Curtis. Curtis, allegedly, failed to keep Anderson and the victim apart after previously signing a safety plan with the Children’s Division to keep the two apart while the assault was being investigated.

Curtis is held on a $5,000 bond with a GPS requirement should she be able to get out while Anderson is held on a $250,000…also with a GPS requirement should he be able to post bond.