Lake Regional Trustee Charles McElyea Honored As Statewide “Trustee Of The Year”

A lofty honor for Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors member Charles McElyea.

McElyea was named, on November 2nd, as the Missouri Hospital Association’s “Trustee of the Year.”

McElyea has been on Lake Regional’s board of directors since 1992 serving in various capacities and, currently, as assistant secretary.

The M-H-A is a not-for-profit organization representing 140 hospitals in Missouri.

***Full Release:

Charles E. McElyea, member of the Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors has been honored by the Missouri Hospital Association as Trustee of the Year. McElyea was presented the award on Nov. 2 at MHA’s 101st Annual Convention in St. Louis.

“Charles’ leadership at Lake Regional Health System is apparent at the hospital and in communities throughout the lake area,” said Jon D. Doolittle, MHA President and CEO. “During his long tenure on the board, he has focused the health system’s growth on ensuring area residents can access the care they need, locally. Moreover, as a Trustee Member of MHA’s Board of Trustees, his wisdom helped influence policy statewide.”

McElyea has served on the Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors since 1992. During his 31 years of continuous board leadership, he has served as president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. He currently serves as assistant secretary.

Throughout his board service, he championed the value of the hospital and its service expansion, both locally and regionally. Within the community, he works to build consensus for hospital projects by engaging stakeholders.

“Clearly, Lake Regional and the entire community has benefited from Charlie’s sound judgment, integrity and civic-mindedness,” said Kevin McRoberts, FACHE, CEO of Lake Regional Health System. “His leadership and service have been essential to the success of our organization and to improving the health of our community.”

Lake Regional Health System is a nonprofit organization providing comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialties, including cancer care, heart care, orthopedics and women’s health. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, walk-in Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.

The Missouri Hospital Association is a not-for-profit association in Jefferson City that represents 140 Missouri hospitals. In addition to representation and advocacy on behalf of its membership, the association offers continuing education programs on current health care topics and seeks to educate the public about health care issues.