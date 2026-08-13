Lake Ozark Approves Teen Curfew On Bagnell Dam Strip

The City of Lake Ozark has officially adopted a teen curfew for along the Bagnell Dam Strip.

The board of aldermen, Tuesday night, unanimously passed the ordinance making it illegal with some exceptions in place for those under 18-years-old to be in the commercial zone of the strip between 11-PM and 5-AM.

The ordinance had been tabled during the board’s most recent meeting to fine-tune some of the provisions including changing the curfew start time to 11-PM.

The vote to approve the ordinance was unanimous.