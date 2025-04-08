Lake Representative Vernetti Says Final Days Of General Assembly Will Move “Very Quickly”

With the mid-session break and passage of the state operating budget now out of the House, Missouri lawmakers are looking ahead to the finish line for this year’s regular General Assembly.

Freshman lake area Representative Jeff Vernetti says he expects the homestretch of the session to move very quickly.

“It’s moving exactly as fast as everyone said it would. I mean, everything is compacted into this short time frame from January to May and we’re past spring break and we’ve got six weeks left and I think now everyone sees the pressures on to get final things done.”

Vernetti also says, in the final weeks, lawmakers are working to get different versions of Amendment-3 dealing with abortion and Proposition-A dealing with the state’s minimum wage and benefits back on a future ballot. Both of those measures were passed statewide back in November.

The regular session comes to an end on May 16th.