Osage Beach Fire Sees 170 More Calls For Service So Far This Year

The Osage Beach Fire District appears to be on track to easily surpass the total number of calls for service this year compared to 2024.

Chief Paul Berardi says, for the month of March, personnel responded to a total of 288 calls including 145 medical emergencies, 44 natural cover fires, two structure fires, seven calls to provide mutual aid and three calls for lost persons.

With those 288 calls in March, Osage Beach firefighters have now responded year-to-date to 679 calls…170 more than the same time in 2024.