Lake Soccer Program Ready To “Kick Off” By The End Of The Month

It might still officially be winter according to the calendar but it’s also time to start thinking about youth soccer at Lake of the Ozarks.

Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association Vice-President Brendan West says that registration is quickly coming to a close for the upcoming recreational spring season.

“We don’t turn any kids away. It’s not a tryout situation. Everybody makes the team. Everybody gets an opportunity to play. It’s a great, great Saturday morning through afternoon there in Linn Creek.”

There are five age groups for LOSA ranging from 6-and-under to 15-and-under with registration closing at 5pm this Saturday, the 24th.

More information about LOSA can be found online http://losa.org