Missouri Man Facing Charges Of Terrorism In Pulaski County

A 37-year-old from Ferguson is scheduled to be in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a bond review after being indicted by a public grand jury on a first-degree terrorist threat charge.

Billey Ray Winters, Junior, is held on a $200,000 cash-only bond after sending social media messages threatening the spouses of Pulaski County law enforcement.

The probable cause statement filed in Waynesville alleges that Winters had been upset about his wife’s death while she was in custody in Pulaski County and that he wanted to harm the wives of Pulaski County law enforcement to make sure they feel the same pain he is feeling.

Winters was picked up in Ferguson and treated at a St. Louis area hospital after being injured when he resisted before being transported to mid-Missouri where he was being held pending his court date, as of Tuesday, in the Miller County Jail