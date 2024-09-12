Lake West Chamber Says Fishing Event Turned Out Great For The Kiddos

The Lake West Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Captain Ron’s and Mother Nature for another successful Kids Fishing Derby over the weekend.

“We had a great time. We had some big fish, we had a couple of really big catfish, cotton and lots of other fish have had a great time out there. So I want to thank everybody that came out and helped us out,” says Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman.

He tells KRMS News that fun was had by all involved, “It’s just fun watch those kids. Then we had several kids that had never fished before. We also had the Department of Natural Resources out helping kids type, you know, tight hooks, get fish off lines, bait hooks and stuff. So I want to thank those gentlemen as well for coming out and help us out this this last weekend.”

Plans are already underway for the 14th annual event in about a year.