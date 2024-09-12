Major League Fishing Announces 2025 Series Schedule With 2 Stops At The Lake

Major League Fishing has unveiled its 2025 Toyota Series Schedule which has two dates on the calendar at Lake of the Ozarks.

The fishing circuit, which features the biggest payouts for the lowest entry fees of any national tournament trail, will hit the water in Osage Beach February 27th through March 1st and then from September 25th through the 27th.

Lake of the Ozarks is situated in MLF’s Plains Division which will also feature a stop from April 8th through the 10th on Kentucky Lake in Gilbertsville.

No dates were added this year for Truman Lake.

Top anglers from across the five MLF divisions will advance to Grand Lake in Grove, Oklahoma, for the Toyota Series Championship November 6th through the 8th in 2025.

Major League Fishing (MLF) today announced the schedule for the 2025 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats, which kicks off in early February at Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama, and concludes in early November with the Toyota Series Championship on Grand Lake in Grove, Oklahoma.

“We live and breathe fishing in Grove, Oklahoma, and to host a world-class championship of this caliber with international anglers from around the world is an honor,” said Brent Malone, Grove Convention and Tourism Director. “Our town is super excited for the 2025 Toyota Series Championship that will be held at Wolf Creek Park. We have hosted thousands of tournaments, but when MLF comes to town, we roll out the red carpet. We will be ready and prepared to make everyone feel at home in our wonderful community. “

Offering the biggest payouts for the lowest entry fees of any national tournament trail, the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats provides anglers the opportunity to fish close to home for lucrative awards and advancement to the nationally televised Toyota Series Championship, where pros compete for a top prize of up to $235,000, including a $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus, and Strike King c o-anglers compete for a $33,500 Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat powered by a 115-horsepower outboard motor.

In addition, the winning pro at the Toyota Series Championship earns an invitation to compete in REDCREST 2026 – the Bass Pro Tour championship – for the chance to win $300,000.

“We’re wrapping up a stellar season on the Toyota Series and are excited to announce our 2025 schedule,” said MLF Toyota Series Tournament Director Mark McWha. “Next year’s lineup promises to offer many exciting opportunities for anglers and a return to some of their favorite locations. We’re confident that the 2025 season will bring even more competitive and memorable experiences for both our participants and fans.”



As part of its ongoing efforts to focus on key growth areas, MLF will suspend the Toyota Series Western Division in 2025 and expand its Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) schedule with six additional Regionals serving its 24 BFL divisions. The 2025 Bass Fishing League will include 12 Regionals, up from six in 2024, to drastically reduce travel requirements for qualifying anglers. More information on the BFL expansion will be announced soon.

MLF is committed to providing compelling tournament options for all anglers and will evaluate opportunities to return to the West with something new in 2026.

2025 MLF Toyota Series Schedule:

Central Division

Feb. 5-7 Pickwick Lake Florence, Ala.

Hosted by Visit the Shoals

March 18-20 Lake Chickamauga Dayton, Tenn.

Hosted by Fish Dayton – Rhea Economic & Tourism Council

May 14-16 Lake Guntersville Scottsboro, Ala.

Hosted by Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce

Northern Division

June 26-28 Lake Champlain Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Hosted by the City of Plattsburgh & the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau

Aug. 14-16 St. Lawrence River Massena, N.Y.

Hosted by the Town of Massena

Sept. 11-13 Potomac River Marbury, Md.

Hosted by Charles County Recreation, Parks and Tourism

Plains Division

Feb. 27 – Mar. 1 Lake of the Ozarks Osage Beach, Mo.

Hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association

April 8-10 Kentucky Lake Gilbertsville, Ky.

Hosted by the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau

Sept. 25-27 Lake of the Ozarks Osage Beach, Mo.

Hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association

Southern Division

Feb. 13-15 Lake Okeechobee Clewiston, Fla.

Hosted by the Hendry County Tourism Development Council

March 27-29 Harris Chain of Lakes Leesburg, Fla.

Hosted by Discover Lake County Florida

April 24-26 Lake Seminole Bainbridge, Ga.

Hosted by Visit Bainbridge

Southwestern Division

Jan. 23-25 Sam Rayburn Reservoir Brookeland, Texas

Hosted by the Jasper – Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce

March 6-8 Sam Rayburn Reservoir Brookeland, Texas

Hosted by the Jasper – Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce

May 1-3 Lake Eufaula Eufaula, Okla.

Hosted by Vision Eufaula

Toyota Series Championship

Nov. 6-8 Grand Lake Grove, Okla.

Hosted by the City of Grove & Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau

Full program rules and details for the 2025 MLF Toyota Series will be announced later this year.

For complete details and updated information, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Toyota Series on the MLF5 social media outlets at Facebook, Instagram and YouTube .