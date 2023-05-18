Laker Baseball Students Say Key To Winning This Year Is In Their “Lake Boys” Mentality

The top-ranked Class-5 Camdenton Laker baseball team continues its journey to, what will hopefully be, a deep run in this year’s playoffs.

And other than the scoreboard, the main difference with this year’s team according to senior first baseman Cole Hilton is the adoption of what’s being called the “Lake Boys” attitude.

“To me, it means caring about the guy next to you more than yourself. I feel like the lake boy motto just means, you know, we always want to be by each other and men and playing with each other. And I think just the Lake Boy term means that, you know, we push for each other more than we push for our our own success.”

The Lakers were able to blank Hillcrest 4-0 on Tuesday in the district opener and will take on Glendale tonight…it’s a 6:30 game you can watch live on KRMS-TV channel 32.11.

The winner moves on to the district title game Friday night against Willard or Branson.