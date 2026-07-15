Laker Kam Durnin Selected By Houston Astros In MLB Draft

By now, most sports fans around the lake area know about former Camdenton Laker athletic standout Kam Durnin being drafted by the Houston Astros.

For Durnin, who went from Camdenton to play for Wichita State and the University of Missouri Tigers, it’s now just a waiting game to see what happens next.

“Depending on what the what my assignment is or where they sign me, if they send me to affiliate, if they keep me in West Palm Beach at the spring training facility, it just kind of depends. Like I really don’t. I don’t have any answers other than I know I’m going to West Palm Beach. I’m pretty happy about it ’cause that’s a nice location.”

Durnin was taken by the Astros near the beginning of the 4th round as the 121st overall pick in the draft.

And for the lake area, there was a little sigh of relief that Kam was not selected by the Cubs.